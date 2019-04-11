What's News Today: April 11, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The New River Health District's mobile health bus continues visiting area schools this month. Parents can take their children to get vaccines, including the Tdap, HPV and meningitis. Today, it will set up at Shawsville Middle School from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The man, accused of killing his grandmother will appear in court for a pre-trial motions hearing. Roanoke police believe Dontae Brown killed 64-year-old Charlotte Brewster inside her Ferncliff Avenue home in August 2018. Brewster had a protective order against her grandson at the time.

Congressman Morgan Griffith makes a couple of stops in southwest Virginia. This morning, he will tour New River Community College. He is also expected to hold a town hall with students at Pulaski County High School.

Army Secretary Mark Esper will speak to cadets today at Virginia Military Institute. His visit to VMI is part of a tour of the nation's six senior military college. He is also visiting colleges with strong ROTC programs, promoting recruitment and development. Last week, he visited Virginia Tech.

You will have a chance to talk about future road construction projects today. The Commonwealth Transportation Board will hold a public meeting about projects that have been recommended for funding. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Lynchburg. Another meeting takes place on May 7th in Roanoke.

The Roanoke County School Board will discuss minor changes to construction at Cave Spring High School. It will address repairs to a storage area, the greenhouse, main lobby and sewer. Changes could add $33,000 to the price.

Botetourt County holds a public meeting about its comprehensive plan. The plan will look at land use needs, challenges and opportunities for the future. Today's meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eagle Rock Library. Additional meetings will be held over the next month.

The Virginia Farm-to-School Network holds a meeting in Roanoke today about increasing local food purchases. The state announced this week its trying to increase local food purchases to $22 million by 2022. Those purchases have doubled since 2014 to $15.4 million.

Road work on Route 220 in Roanoke County could impact your commute. Starting at 9 a.m., crews will work to replace a pipe. The right northbound lane near Crowell Gap Road will be closed. You will not be able to make left turns from Route 220 onto Crowell Gap Road or Winter Drive. The closure is expected to last for two weeks.

