What's News Today: February 20, 2018

Total Action for Progress holds its annual Black History Month Celebration today. The celebration of African American culture will feature entertainment, guest speakers and a luncheon. It begins at 10 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Roanoke.

Virginia Tech will test its VT Alerts system today. The test alert will be post on the Virginia Tech website and on digital display boards in classrooms. Outdoor sirens will also sound and emails and text messages will be sent. The test will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Middle Border Forward holds a meeting tonight to kick off its VISION 2035 work groups. The group's goal is to bring together people of Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina to enhance the arts, education, business climate and wellness.

The Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation holds a business matchmaking event today. It's goal is to increase local business-to-business partnerships.

Roanoke City Council will discuss setting aside money to buy land for the proposed Fire Station Number 7. The new fire station will be built at the current location. The property that will be bought will allow for additional on-site parking for staff and visitors.

Franklin County will announce the first business moving into the Summit View Business Park. The 550 acre park is on Route 220 in Rocky Mount. The county announced in October that it had five businesses interested in locating there.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing tonight about changing tax due dates. Taxes are currently due on June 5th and December 5th. The proposal will change the due dates to June 20th and December 20th.

