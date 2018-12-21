What's News Today for Friday, December 21, 2018

In downtown Roanoke, there will be caroling and festivities at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial bridge near the Roanoke Higher Education Center. Bring your friends and a canned good donation! It all starts at 6 p.m. and organizers say it's a great way to bring different parts of Roanoke together for the night.

Many people in our area miss the precious moments of life due to vision loss and the lack of personal resources to restore their vision. During this year's Gift of Sight Day, thirteen pre-screened patients from the Southwest Virginia area who have no insurance will have a special opportunity to receive life-changing procedures. They will get cataract, retinal, and eye plastic surgeries at the Roanoke Valley Center for Sight in Salem.

The Dickens of a Christmas snow zone and RVSPCA pet costume contest is tonight. The free, family-friendly event happens annually in Downtown Roanoke and includes favorites like roasted chestnuts, carriage rides, street performers, and more! Registration for the contest starts at 5:30 p.m. in Wells Fargo Plaza. 10 News Anchor Patrick McKee is a judge!

Explore your holiday spirit at Explore Park with the Holiday Village. The park is filled with activities, crafts, food, music and more. Start out at the Village of Lights and taste the holidays with food vendors and a beer and wine pavilion on site. It runs through Monday night.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.