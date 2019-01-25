What's News Today for Friday, January 25, 2019

The Salem School Board will get an update on the high school additions and renovations this morning... During the work session.

Angels of Assisi will get Canary home security devices donated by State Farm. This comes after the shelter's effort to save nearly 200 dogs and cats affected by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina. Since teaming up in 2015, Canary and State Farm have donated more than15,000 units to police, fire, and EMS personnel as part of the Protect the Protectors Campaign. The shelter will be able to monitor motion, air quality and temperature changes through the use of an app.

To reduce crime, Danville Police are using a data-driven approach to focus on areas with repeat calls and crimes. They'll be talking about approach during a neighborhood specific crime prevention meetings. It's at True-Holiness-Apostolic Church at 6:30 p.m.

The preacher who delivered the sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will be in Roanoke starting today. Bishop Michael Curry is coming to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia. The focal point of this visit will be an Episcopal Revival Service open to all to be held at the Berglund Performing Arts Center on Sunday beginning at 10 AM with doors opening at 9 AM. Bishop Curry also led the funeral of George H.W. Bush in the Washington National Cathedral in December.

