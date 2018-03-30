What's News Today for Friday, March 30, 2018

ROANOKE - Someone could win big tonight. At peak times today, the Virginia Lottery expects Mega Millions tickets to be selling at a rate of more than 1,470 tickets per minute statewide. If one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: either take the full $502 million jackpot in 30 annual payments, or choose a one-time cash option of approximately $301.5 million before taxes.

Going somewhere this weekend maybe a little easier. Most highway work zones in Virginia will be suspended and most lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major roads starting at noon until Tuesday at noon. VDOT also reminds you to take a break if you're drowsy and avoid distractions behind the wheel.

Roanoke County students built another drug take back box. Deputies will be going there today to pick it up and put it at the Vinton Police Department. The box will be maintained by the Roanoke County Sheriff's Office. Since June of 2016, more than 600 pounds of medicine has been collected at the sheriff's office where another box has been set up.

High school girls are on the Sweet Briar campus starting today to explore engineering. They are working with faculty and undergraduates on fun and creative projects. Over the past nine years, more than 400 students have attended an Explore Engineering event. If you miss this weekend's conference, there's an Explore Engineering and Computer Science weekend on April 13-14.

An Easter egg hunt for people with impairments. Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting it at the Community Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's free for the Danville Area and includes a hot dog lunch, egg hunt, raffle, music, dancing and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Registration is required. Call Stonewall Therapeutic Recreation Center (434) 799-5199.

