What's News Today for Friday, November 23, 2018

The annual train exhibit returns to the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library. You can see downtown buildings like the Courthouse, and the Museum, as well buildings or other items from our local fantastic sponsors The layout will be open from Friday November 23 to Wednesday January 2, 2019. A suggested donation of $2 per adult will also be appreciated. We will also be collecting new and gently loved stuffed animals for the Teddy Bear Brigade for Gleaning for the World. The Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library is located at 201 E. Main St. in downtown Bedford.

You can meet the two newest members of Hokie Nation. Peas and Carrots will live out their days at Gobblers Rest in Blacksburg. They were pardoned by President Trump earlier this week. The open house is today from 11 a.m. To 5 p.m. At the Livestock Judging Pavilion.

You can get a free ride today on PART. PART is a deviated fixed-route system that runs 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The usual fare is fifty cents per trip. It is managed by RADAR of Roanoke, a non-profit organization that has organized and maintained both public and private human service transportation for more than 40 years.

The route schedule is posted on RADAR's website - www.radartransit.org.

Recycle your grease and prevent emergency plumber bills. Fats, rags, oils, and grease going down the drain is a major problem for our area. Lynchburg says more than a quarter million dollars is spent every year due to sewer overflows and maintenance. The problem is increasing too-- from an average of sixteen a year to more than 25 already this year. Pour your grease into a sealed container and then bring it to one of these locations between 8 a.m. and noon:

•Forest: Kroger, 15069 Forest Road (off 221)

•Town of Bedford: Longwood Avenue Shopping Center

•Moneta: Food Lion, 14807 Moneta Road

In Lynchburg, head to the River Ridge Mall between 6 a.m. and noon to drop off your grease.

The grease will be donated to a local farmer for their animals.

All Virginia ABC stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 23. Additionally, stores will offer an in-store Black Friday discount of 20 percent onany purchase of $100 or more (pretax).

On Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, Virginia ABC will offer an online-only discount of 20 percent on any purchase totaling $100 or more (pretax) ordered on its website.

The Danville Mall has a new Santa's Village opening today. There's a new area for families to have their picture taken. There are also postcards to color and a big red mailbox where they can mail their letters to Santa direct to the North Pole. Everyone can join in to help Santa solve Rudolph's Riddle by finding hidden ornaments throughout the Mall. Families will also enjoy the Elfie station where they can take additional photos with the elves and post their photos on Facebook for the chance to be the featured "Elfie of the Week".

