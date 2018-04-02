What's News Today for Monday, April 2, 2018

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia State Police start a new hiring process this month hoping to fill open spots. Many divisions are seeing 50-percent vacancy rates as troopers leave for other jobs. The Accelerated Lateral Entry Program (ALEP) is a first in the Department's 85-year history to offer an abbreviated State Police Academy for existing Virginia Department of Criminal Justice (DCJS) certified law enforcement officers. Until now, any applicant for state trooper had to complete the six-month State Police Academy. Training will now be a 8-week program for those who are eligible.

A former federal prosecutor is talking about race and the criminal justice system. Paul Butler will speak at 7:30 p.m. At Lynchburg College in Sydnor Performance Hall. It's free. Butler is a professor at Georgetown University Law Center and one of the nation's most frequently consulted scholars on issues of race and criminal justice. His 2017 book, "Chokehold: Policing Black Men," argues that racial disparities in the criminal justice system exist by design, and current efforts to reform law enforcement will not create lasting change.

April is Autism Awareness month. Tonight at Elmwood Park there's a Light it Up Blue event for World Autism Day. Community organizations will come together. The purpose of the event is to increase the understanding and acceptance of people with autism. The Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center has special events all month to raise money. The Center provides education and services for children and families affected by autism and unique learning challenges.

Virtually every surface at the Rustburg library will be covered with white paper, and endless amounts of art supplies and wacky materials will be provided. It's part of the The Campbell County Public Library Spring Break Art Project this week. It's free! Today's special session is duct tape wall art. The art will remain on display through the month of April. It's free.

