What's News Today for Monday, January 21, 2019

ROANOKE - Senator Bill Stanley will talk about legislation to modernize schools. The Franklin County state Senator is chairing the committee to introduce legislation to find solutions to what they say is a statewide epidemic of overcrowding and crumbling public schools. A 2013 study, done by the state, shows 40 percent of public school buildings are at least 50 years old with another 20 percent at least 40 years old. He will talk several things including a school roof repair assistance program and $3 billion in bonds to fix schools.

Students at Cave Spring High School report to a new campus. 10-12 graders will report to the new modular campus. 9th graders will report to Cave Spring Middle. This is all so construction can start on the high school campus. The project is expected to take a year and a half.



Roanoke City Council meets today and will have the first majority of women ever.

This comes as Trish White-Boyd will fill the unexpired term of John Garland. Garland resigned back on January 2nd, citing conflicts of interest. On the agenda is a proposed salary increase for the mayor and city council. Under the proposal the mayor would make $25,000 and city council would make $23,000 beginning next year. There will also be a public hearing for a new fire station in Grandin that would close part of Denniston Avenue.

In Martinsville, council will hear about emergency service coverage. In October, a local ambulance service closed and the city started running a third ambulance during peak periods on a trial basis. Staff has all of that information now and will present it to council tonight.



Congressman Ben Cline's staff will hold mobile office hours in Vinton and Montvale. A staff member will meet with you on problems with a federal agency and hear their views on current issues before Congress.

Vinton Meeting

January 22, 2019 - 4th Tuesday

8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Town Hall

Conference Room

311 South Pollard Street

Vinton, VA 24179

Montvale Meeting

January 22, 2019 - 4th Tuesday

3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Montvale Library

11575 West Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike

Montvale, VA 24122



If you use the Danville Expressway/U.S. 29 Bypass there are changes this morning.

There are crossovers, which will allow northbound traffic to access and operate in one southbound lane while southbound traffic will use the other. Two ramps will remain closed during this configuration - the on-ramp from Goodyear Boulevard to Route 29 North and the exit ramp from Route 29 North to River Park Drive. They are working on fixing an 84-inch pipe. The work should be complete in early spring.

