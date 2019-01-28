What's News Today for Monday, January 28, 2019

School staff across Virginia will be in Richmond for the Red for Ed Rally. Teachers are calling for more school funding and better pay. Alleghany County schools have the day off so people can go to meet with lawmakers. Other school districts like Montgomery County are sending represenatives. Eleven members of the Montgomery County Education Association are going and will rally at noon on the Capitol grounds. They say the gap between what Virginia teachers make and the national average is at an all-time high. Virginia teachers currently earn $9,218 under the national average, ranking the state 34th in the country.

Virginia farmers are planning to meet with state lawmakers to lobby for their 2019 legislative priorities. The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation's annual "Legislative Day". The theme of the event is "Farmers in Action" to emphasize the importance of farmers being politically active.

The Bedford County Broadband Network is in the final planning stages. The Board of Supervisors will vote to finalize the agreement with the contractor who will build the network. If the agreement is approved, the project will start immediately by Blue Ridge Towers and the project costs are about $3.3 million.



We'll learn more about the possible plans for parks in Montgomery County. The community shared their thoughts about what they want for Eastern Montgomery and Auburn parks. The engineering firm will share potential plans with the Board of Supervisors.

Students at Cave Spring High School will be back in class. Enough progress has been made to the modular units that 10th to 12th graders will be able to start classes. 9th graders are to report to Cave Spring Middle School. As we've reported, students were out all last week due to construction delays.

You can learn about what's planned for the future of downtown Blacksburg. The town and Downtown Blacksburg Inc is hosting an open house to show what will guide development over the next several decades. The meeting is from 5-7 p.m. in the lobby of Kent Square. This comes after a year of meetings to talk about how downtown can accommodate expected growth, serve the needs of residents and workers, and reflect the values of the town.

There are two meetings about changes to the Danville Transit System. They'll talk about the proposed regional bus service for Pittsylvania and Halifax counties, which is subject to the approval of a request for a state demonstration grant. The meetings will be held at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Recreation Center of the Ballou Park Senior Citizens Center. The proposed service would include two different fixed routes that would serve multiple bus stop locations in the counties and connect at Danville Transit's Transfer Center on Spring Street.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.