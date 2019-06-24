What's News Today for Monday, June 24, 2019

A jury trial is scheduled to start today for Troy Beasley in Lynchburg Circuit Court. He's charged in the April 2018 murder of 33-year old Andra Watson. He was found lying on 18th Street, shot in the head. Police tried to save him, but couldn't. Police say a woman was also shot in the head.

24-year-old Terrell Martin's trial is expected to start today. Martinsville Police say Martin shot and killed 34-year-old Tyrone Herndon in December 2017, following a fight at a gas station on Brookdale Street. He is charged with first-degree murder. The trial is scheduled for two days.

Getting more nurses to work in Bedford County. The Nursing Home has had staffing shortages over the last four years. There are nearly fifty openings. The Board of Supervisors is looking at nursing home incentives including a sign on bonus, an employee referral bonus for people who refer friends, money if someone is selected as employee of the month and a pay increase for people who work second and third shift. They estimate these will cost about $20,000. Also on tonight's agenda is a closed session about Body Camp Elementary School. It closed along with Thaxton Elementary in 2015 in an effort to save hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

Finding a new Salem City Manager. City Council meets tonight and on the agenda, they are considering awarding a contract for an executive search firm. As we've reported Kevin Boggess stepped down in January, after eleven years on the job. Also on the agenda, talking about replacing the Salem Civic Center roof. Bids came in more than $200,000 higher than expected. The total cost of the project is $500,000.

Blacksburg Restaurant week kicks off. The seven days of deals run through Sunday. 23 local restaurants have 30 deals and specials. There will also be an Instagram-based scavenger hunt where you can win gift cards and prizes.

Metis Holdings celebrates the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the redeveloped former Allstate building on Electric Road in Roanoke County. The redevelopment includes the addition of 6 new tenants in the 180,000 SF facility in the Oak Grove planning area. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m.

High School students will learn the week learning about threats to cybersecurity and how to stop them - with an additional emphasis on protecting themselves online. It's part of Liberty University's cybersecurity summer camp. Friday, they'll compete against others from across the country.

