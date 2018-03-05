What's News Today for Monday, March 5, 2018

ROANOKE - State Park workers learning how to administer the anti-overdose drug Naloxone at Natural Bridge. The Department of Conservation and Recreation was recently awarded an $8,000 grant. Conservation Officers are the first responders in emergencies. Each patrol vehicle and officer will be prepared to use the Naloxone if needed.

Roanoke's Parks and Recreation Department wants your feedback as they create a new Master Plan. This is done every five years and how projects like Elmwood Park, the new playground at Countryside Park and the greenway system all started. There are two public meetings tonight to talk about parks, indoor and outdoor facilities, pools, and programs.

Monday, March 5, at 6 p.m. at Preston Recreation Center

Monday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Library

Singer/songwriter Bart Millard, frontman for the band MercyMe, will join a panel at Liberty University Convocation to preview the upcoming film, "I Can Only Imagine," opening March 16. The film tells the true story behind one of the most iconic Christian songs of all time.

A nationally recognized expert on the nation's growing Gig Economy will speak at Virginia Western Community College tonight. Diane Mulcahy wrote a guide to Getting Better Work, Taking More Time Off, and Financing the Life You Want. The lecture starts at 6 p.m. In the Whitman Theater.

