What's News Today for Monday, November 26, 2018

ROANOKE - The trial starts today for the man accused of plowing a car into a crowd during last year's United the Right Rally in Charlottesville. Heather Hyer died and dozens of people were hurt when police say James Fields Junior drove into the counter-protesters. The trial is expected to last three weeks. There are special restrictions in place for security. No one can bring bags inside--- including purses and backpacks. Electronic devices are not allowed either. We will have a reporter there and will have coverage throughout the day on the 10 News app.

It is Cyber Monday where you can find deals on all sorts of things online. Make sure you're shopping from a secure website as scammers try to take advantage of shoppers.

There's a special session for the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors. They will talk about the Innovation Campus in Alexandria and the Carilion Research Institute Biosciences addition in Roanoke. This comes after the announcement of the $1 billion campus in northern Virginia that helped lure Amazon to the Commonwealth.

Visitors are spending more money in Montgomery County according to a report that's being presented tonight at the Board of Supervisors meeting. For 2017, visitors spend more than 152 million dollars... That's up more than six percent from the previous year. Also on the agenda, a resolution to support Interstate 81 improvements. The resolution says nearly one in four vehicles on I-81 is a truck and in some stretches the ratio is closer to one to one, well above what it was designed for.

Lane closures go back into effect today across Virginia. VDOT suspended most highway work zones and lane closures for Thanksgiving travel. Those go back into effect today at noon.

Governor Northam will welcome the Executive Mansion Christmas trees this morning. This year the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association selected Valley Star Farm to present the Executive Mansion with holiday trees. A ten to twelve foot Fraser Fir will be displayed in the center hall. An eight foot Concolor Fir will be placed in the Ladies Parlor

In Lynchburg, the temporary closure on Euclid Avenue has been extended. Starting today and for the next two weeks from 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Euclid Avenue from Kenyon Street to Talbot Street will be closed for new storm pipe installation. You will not be able to use the street.

