What's News Today for Thursday, April 18, 2019

ROANOKE - The man who pleaded no contest to being the driver in the crash that killed Christiansburg 16-year-old Ashlyn Poole is scheduled to be sentenced this afternoon. 16-year old Alex Leonard is set to appear in Montgomery County Juvenile Court. He pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving with a speed of 80 mph or more and driving without a license. The deadly crash happened in July.

The New River Health District will have its mobile health bus at John Dalton Intermediate School in Radford. Parents can take their children to get them caught up on vaccines from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Students will see how skills learned at school translate to the workplace. Students will get a unique look into different careers during the 5th annual Pittsylvania County Youth Commission Shadow Day. They'll be shadowing the sheriff, commonwealth attorney, a pharmacist and more.

Virginia Delegates will talk about this year's General Assembly session with the Martinville Henry Co. Chamber of Commerce during the Post Legislative Luncheon at New College Institute.

We will get our first look at new art for Valley Metro buses. It's part of the Art by Bus program. Organizers will unveil the art from the Roanoke City art collection and a piece specially commissioned from Hollins University's art program. This is the fifth annual event.

Ahead of Arbor Day, Tazewell County sixth graders will plant trees on a reclaimed surface coal mine site in Richlands this morning. Arbor Day is April 26th.

