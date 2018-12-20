What's News Today for Thursday, December 20, 2018

ROANOKE - Governor Northam will be in Danville to make an economic announcement this morning at the Advance Learning and Research Institute. This comes after the announcement earlier this week that Essel Propack, a global specialty packaging company, will invest more than $31 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Danville. Virginia successfully competed with Brazil and Argentina for this project, which will create 45 new jobs.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will get an update on the Colonial Elementary School construction project and filling the Fincastle District seat open after Jack Leffel died this month. Also on the agenda, the results of a study about transportation in the region. Priorities include connecting the Roanoke and New River Valleys, Roanoke and Lynchburg, and Botetourt and Franklin Counties. They say reducing congestion on major routes like U.S. 460 and widening Interstate 81 are important.

Rocky Mount Police will be giving food to families in need. More than 900 items were collected at the Johnny Casa race over the weekend. The police department identified families in need and will be dropping off food for them starting this morning at 8.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office will be giving 36 families food, clothes and toys for Christmas. They sold nearly 200 Christmas trees to pay for the donations. This is all part of Operation Christmas Tree.

Devils Backbone Brewing Company releases the Resilience IPA to benefit Sierra Nevada's Camp Fire Relief Fund. They are one of more than 1,000 breweries donating 100% of this beer's sales to help the Paradise, CA community after the deadly wildfires. The beer will be on draft at both brewery locations in Roseland and Lexington while supplies last.

