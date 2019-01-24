What's News Today for Thursday, January 24, 2019

ROANOKE - To reduce crime, Danville Police are using a data-driven approach to focus on areas with repeat calls and crimes. They'll be talking about approach during two neighborhood specific crime prevention meetings today and tomorrow. Today's meeting is at 6:30 p.m. In the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School Cafeteria. Tomorrow they're meeting at True-Holiness-Apostolic Church at 6:30 p.m.



Roanoke County will celebrate a new internet company built to bring reliable, high speed, wireless broadband to what they say is one of the most underserved parts of the Roanoke Valley. About one quarter of homes on Bent Mountain will get the new MtnNet. There are already plans to expand. The ribbon cutting is about noon at Bent Mountain's Fire and Rescue Station.



The Roanoke County School Board meets tonight. On the agenda is a public hearing on the school budget. This comes ahead of the annual school board retreat Saturday where they are expected to talk about the school system's strategic plan and priorities.

It's National Peanut Butter Day. The National Peanut Board has a suggestion to celebrate-- your own DIY Peanut Butter Sandwich Bar. Add bread, bagels, fruit, bacon, honey, potato chips or anything else that sounds good and let your family make their own fun creation today!

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.