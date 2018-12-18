What's News Today for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

ROANOKE - The special election to fill Ben Cline's seat is today, after he was elected to Congress. His seat for the 24th District of the Virginia House of Delegates includes Amherst, Augusta and Rockbridge Counties as well as Buena Vista and Lexington.

In Franklin County, sentencing is happening this week for Aaron Dean. He's charged with killing 18-year old Allyn Riddle of Rocky Mount on Beechdale Road in August 2017. A family member called 911.

Governor Northam will address the Joint Money Committees to share details of his budget plan. The proposal features a plan to put Virginia on a path to committing 8 percent of its total budget in reserves by the end of the Northam administration. Also part of the proposal is $36 million dollars for more school counselors across Virginia. This would mean enough school counselors to reduce caseloads to 1:250 across all grades. The state currently funds a ratio of 1:425 school counselors. In addition, the governor's budget will provide $3.3 million to the Virginia Center for School Campus Safety, enabling it to fund critical positions; expand access to training for school professionals, school resource and security officers; supplement expired grant support for the annual school climate survey; and provide additional active shooter trainings.

The Roanoke City School Board meets tonight. On the agenda is the first look at next year's school budget. They will be talking about the Governor's proposals.

Danville City Council will consider adopting a resolution declaring the opioid crisis a public nuisance that must be abated. If adopted, the City of Danville will join other government agencies across the nation in suing drug manufacturers and wholesale distributors. All cities and counties in Virginia pursuing opioid litigation have hired outside counsel.

People will learn about how to stop Human Trafficking. The training is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army Roanoke. It's geared towards those who may interact with victims of trafficking in their professions but also want concerned citizens to attend and learn how to identify and prevent human trafficking.

This is the last day on the job for Mill Mountain Zoo Co-Director Bill Baker. He's moving to to the Gulf Breeze Zoo in Florida. He's been at the Roanoke zoo for three years and now they are searching for his replacement.

Feeding America Southwest Virginia and the Community Foundation will officially unveil the new "Mobile Meals to Feed the Hungry" vehicle. The Community Foundation gave the group money to buy it.

