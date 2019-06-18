What's News Today for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Gun violence prevention will be the topic at a roundtable in Abingdon. It's just one of six roundtables leading up to the special legislative session called by Governor Ralph Northam after the Virginia Beach shooting, where twelve people were killed. Leaders are talking about gun safety legislation this afternoon at 3:30 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

Danville City Council meets tonight. On the agenda is adopting the budget. There was a Public Hearing last month for a four cent ($0.04) increase in the Real Estate Tax, a ten cent ($0.10) increase in the Personal Property Tax, and a one percent (1%) increase in the Transient Hotel/Motel Tax on any hotel room and any short term rental home, plus a tax of $2.00 per night of lodging for each room at any hotel and the rental of any short-term rental home. They will also get presentation about sports tourism. Council has been looking at how sporting events impact the city and investing in sports tourism.

The Department of General Services is visiting Wytheville. The event is the first in a series aimed to make the leadership team accessible to people who are not in Richmond. The department provides a wide range of services for other state agencies, local governments, and citizens--- handling millions of pieces of Virginia mail, overseeing 11,000 buildings and performing more than 7 million scientific tests. Some of those include efforts to ensure babies are healthy and that our food and water supply and our environment are safe from infectious agents and toxic chemicals. Over the next two years, they plan to visit every region of Virginia. Today's sessions will be in Wytheville Community College's Galax Hall.



More than one hundred kids will walk from the WestEnd Center to the historic Grandin Theatre. This is the fourth year for this event where they get some exercise before watching a movie. This is the first of four walks this summer. For some of these children, this will be first time they've been.



Lane closures continue in Lynchburg as crews continue repairing brick crosswalks. Expect delays on Fifth, Harrison and Mains streets. Look for crews directing traffic.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.