What's News Today for Tuesday, March 12, 2019

ROANOKE - Martinsville City Council will talk about a new housing projects on Aaron Street (201 and 209 Aaron Street between Broad Street and Starling Avenue). This is the site of the American of Martinsville fire in March 2014. Landmark Property Management Company wants the area turned into a redevelopment zone. The more than six acre area is between Broad Street and Starling Avenue. The designation would allow for development incentives.

The Pulaski County School Board will talk about renewing superintendent Kevin Siers contract through 2023. The salary being proposed is $136,350 per year but can be increased. He also gets a car allowance of $750 per month and reimbursed for mileage outside the county.



The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meets today. On the agenda for the work session is an update to the Health Collaborative. The goal is to unite groups to create action in support of health for people in the Dan River Region by creating access to be active, get healthy food, increase healthcare access, and more. They will also get an update on the Wayside Park Project that includes a trail, pickleball courts, playground and picnic shelters. They will also talk about the Cherrystone Creek Dam Number One that needs nearly $13 million dollars of work according to the USDA. $4.1 million would have to come from local money.



Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing in City Hall to change the location of the voting place for the First Precinct of the First Ward from Moose Lodge, on Lakeside Drive to Heritage Baptist Church, on Breezewood Drive.



You can get free pancakes and donate to children battling life-threatening illnesses. During IHOP Free Pancake Day you can get a free short stack. The money raised stays in our community, helping families focus on their child getting better not how to pay for care. It's from 7 a.m. To 7 p.m.



All fathers, grandfathers, uncles, and other men are invited to spend some time at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg. Community leaders and volunteers are also invited to share a few minutes of their time from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., ensure all children have a special visitor. If you want to volunteer, check in at the main office a few minutes before 9 a.m.



There's another meeting for parents and the community about the current opioid/heroin crisis in Virginia. These meetings are designed to help parents recognize the signs of addiction, learn how addiction can start, and know the resources to help. Tonight's meeting is at 7 at Glenvar High School.

