What's News Today for Tuesday, November 27, 2018

ROANOKE - Natalie Keepers, the former Virginia Tech student found guilty of helping to plan the murder of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell will be formally sentenced. Keepers admitted to helping Lovell's murderer, David Eisenhauer dispose of the Montgomery County teen's body. After a jury found her guilty this fall, they recommended she be sentenced to 40 years in prison.



Martinsville City Council could approve a rental property inspection ordinance. After people reported unsafe rental property the city started drafting something modeled after what Blacksburg has used for several years. Violations could come with a fine. They will also talk about legislative priorities including upgrading sections of Route 220 overlaying Interstate 73 to interstate standards, request incentives for consolidation of school systems, and more financial help for areas that exceed the average state unemployment rate by 150% for five years.



The Pulaski County School Board will meet tonight at 6:00 p.m. for a Public Hearing on the FY 2019-2020 School Board Budget with a budget work session to follow.



It is Giving Tuesday. A day to give back after the holiday shopping of the weekend. Non-profits are asking you to give what you can today. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia will be doing a call-a-thon again this year after raising almost $13,000 in two hours last year! If you come by the house to drop off money, you can pull a prize from the RMHC Swag Bag.



Randolph College will be packing bags of food to help city food-insecure school children. Students will assemble 200 weekend bags for Lynchburg students. On Friday afternoons, each student is confidentially provided with a bag containing 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, 3 dinners, 2 servings of vegetables and 4 snacks.



Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity celebrates its 30th Anniversary and the kickoff of its 303rd home at a groundbreaking ceremony this morning on Locust Street. Through donations of money, materials, and volunteer labor, the group is able to build the Andersons' new home and sell it at an affordable price, which they will purchase with a no-interest loan. Their monthly mortgage payments will be used to build more Habitat houses.

