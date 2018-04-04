What's News Today for Wednesday, April 4, 2018

ROANOKE - This year marks the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination. Belmont Baptist Church with local area churches wants engage the community with small steps to help bridge racial divides by promoting Unity in Diversity. Tonight at 6:30, you can enjoy reflection, music, readings, prayer, and messages from local churches and community leaders.

Governor Ralph Northam makes stops in our area. He's speaking at the Virginia Military Institute's Annual Environment Virginia Symposium this morning before going to Framatome in Lynchburg for an Economic Development Announcement. Framatome designs and supplies nuclear steam supply systems and nuclear equipment.

Senator Tim Kaine continues his re-election campaign stopping in Blacksburg at the Lyric Theatre for the Virginia Tech Community Conversation on Gun Violence. Doors open at 2:45 and the event starts at 3:15. Tonight at 7, doors open for the Roanoke Kickoff Rally at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The event starts at 8 p.m.

