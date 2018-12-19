What's News Today for Wednesday, December 19, 2018

ROANOKE - The Virginia Lottery will present a Made in Virginia Award to a Daleville woman this morning. The awards recognize exceptional people who got their start in Virginia public schools and found success in their career, overcome adversity or demonstrated a passion for service to their community. Just four people statewide will receive the awards, representing four geographic areas of the state. Each gets to present $9,000 in prizes to the Virginia K-12 public school of their choice, which in this case is Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke.

There's a free lunch for first responders at F&S Building Innovations. From 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. Stop by and get lunch and other goodies. They are on 2944 Orange Avenue NE in Roanoke.

In downtown Roanoke, 1st Street between Franklin Rd and Bullitt Ave will be closed for ongoing construction of the new AEP parking garage. The closure is from Noon to 5:30 p.m.

