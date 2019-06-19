What's News Today for Wednesday, June 19, 2019

We're expecting to learn about how Roanoke, Lynchburg and the New River Valley are working to grow the economy. There was a study about the region attracting and retaining talent. They'll talk about recommendations to grow and diversify the area by focusing on increasing the talent pool with businesses, students and community groups.

More homes in Bedford County will have high speed internet in the next year. Leaders are breaking ground and celebrating the first broadband tower Bedford County is installing at 10:30 a.m. at Big Island Elementary School. This is the first of ten new towers and 21 miles of fiber optic cable over the next six months. It will bring internet to 95-percent of the unserved areas of the county and is also expected to support homework needs for middle and high schools students who will get new Chromebooks in the fall. The $3.5 million project is covered by grants and money from the Board of Supervisors. The internet service will be provided by Briscnet for $49 to $99 a month.

We'll learn more about telehealth for low-income Americans, especially those living in rural areas and veterans. The FCC Commissioner will visit Tri-Area Community Health Center in Laurel Fork to announce the next steps for the FCC's Connected Care Pilot Program.

$25,000 to name a company. We'll find out the winner of the Lynchburg Roofing naming contest. It started in 2012 under the impression they would serve only the Hill City but they opened offices in Roanoke, Charlottesville and Richmond. The company launched a contest for a new name and will unveil that name later today.

Help clean up the Roanoke River. Teams will pick up trash from Wasena Park to the low water bridge in Smith Park. A limited number of canoes will be available for those who want to float and bags and gloves will be provided. Sturdy shoes, pants and long sleeves are recommended! Show up when you can or come for the whole time! It starts at 4 p.m.

More than 70 organizations will be recognized at the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce luncheon as a part of its talent retention and recruitment initiative. The Chamber will recognize the top organizations in several categories for their culture and ability to recruit and retain talent.



More than 200 students will graduate from one of Total Action for Progress' job training and career development courses. The organization says students have overcome tremendous odds to complete their education. The commencement will award graduates from seven of TAP's programs including: YouthBuild, Veterans Program, Project Discovery, Fathers First, and TAP's Nurse Aide program.

The annual family picnic for CHIP families is today from 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. At Belmont Park in Roanoke. The day includes free lunch, health screenings, games and more. CHIP is an early childhood home visiting program where families are paired with nurses to get services. More than 22,000 children have been served by CHIP since 1988.

In Lynchburg there's road work on Old Forest Road. Today and tomorrow from 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. a portion of the eastbound lane from Confederate Avenue to Linkhorne Road will be closed. Crews are replacing the sidewalk and main entrance to the new Valvoline business.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.