What's News Today: November 12, 2018

Leaf collection begins in Roanoke. The city will pick up bagged leaves that are in biodegradable paper leaf bags. There is no limit as to how many you can place at the curb. Roanoke does not provide loose leaf collection. Trash collection will be on a normal schedule this week.

The City of Roanoke holds a stakeholders meeting in the Melrose-Orange Target Area. There will be presentations about the Melrose Branch Library, community playground and an update from housing partners. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Goodwill on Melrose.

Veterans Day will be observed today at Monument Terrace in Lynchburg. Mayor Treney Tweedy, a Navy veteran, will speak. There's also a tolling of the bell and rifle salute. The program begins at 11 a.m. at the monument on Church Street.

The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford will observe Veterans Day. A ceremony will take place this morning at 11 a.m. Representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs will also be there. They will answer questions about claim and services. Admission to the memorial is free from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Burton Center for Arts and Technology holds its annual Veterans' Day Breakfast Show. Entertainment by performing arts students will include patriotic, Americana, popular and show tunes.

Radford University honors America's Veterans today. It will hold a ceremony this morning at 11 a.m. Radford Army Ammunition Plant Commander, Lt. Col. James Scott will speak. It begins at 11 a.m. in the Hurlburt Student Center.

