What's News Today: October 24, 2019

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds a Workforce Summit today. Business leaders, Human Resources firms and educators will come together, looking at the needs of the modern workforce, talking about strategies to ensure workers are available for businesses to hire.

A subcommittee of the Lynchburg Task Force on the Future of Education meets today. The Urban Education Subcommittee will look at strategies to help with challenges in an urban school environment. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governor's School.

We will learn more today about three organizations, partnering to help youth in central Virginia. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg and the Jubilee Family Development Center will talk ways the groups are working together to promote positive youth development for at-risk children.

We will get a first look at plans for Starr Hill Brewery in Lynchburg. The company says it will open up shop there early next year. Starr Hill on Main will open at 13th and Main Streets, where the Grassroots local market used to be.

Camp Kum-Ba-Yah@CosbyWoods holds its first ever HalloWoods Family Festival tonight. There are activities for the whole family, a photo boot, leaf rubbing station and more. It's tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $15 per family and includes a pumpkin.

New College Institute's Cyber Security Speaker Series continues today. Throughout the day, hear from local businesses, experts and government officials about ways to be cyber smart at home, work and on the go.

Executive producer and host of National Public Radio's "With Good Reason," will speak tonight at Sweet Briar College. Sarah McConnell's program explore a wide range of topics with leading experts. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in Josey Dining Room.

Road work could impact your commute in Lynchburg. Crews will work at the intersection of 11th and Main Streets as part of the Main Street Renewal Project. One lane of traffic will remain open. Work will last until the middle of next week.

Macy's is looking to hire for the holiday season. It's holding a national hiring event at all of its stores, looking for 80,000 seasonal workers. You can apply online at macysjobs.com and do in person or phone interviews.

Today is Dr Pepper Day. The day falls on 10-24, after the legendary slogan, "Drink a Bite to Eat at 10, 2 and 4." You can celebrate in Downtown Roanoke today as drinks, t-shirts and other goodies will be given out between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Per capita, Roanokers bought more Dr Pepper than any other place on earth from 1957 to 1959 and in 1961, with high consumption rates continuing today.

Explore "Ghosts and Gravestones of Grove Street Cemetery" in Danville. The is a fundraiser for the Danville Museum of Fine Arts, featuring 15 characters, based of real people from Danville. There are four tours each night through Saturday, running every 30 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15.

Paving could impact your commute in Roanoke today. 10th Street from Hunt Avenue to Greenhust Avenue will be closed. The closure is expected to last two days. A detour will be in place.

