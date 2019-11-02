White House says VA funded at highest amount in history

Copyright 2019 CNN

In a proclamation sent out for the third time while in office, President Donald Trump has declared all of November as a time to honor the men and women of the U.S. military, and their families. Veterans events are typically scheduled throughout the month of November at VA hospitals, benefits offices and cemeteries across the United States.

According to WGRZ, in 2018 the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported more than 300 events in the month of November, but this push by the White House for the third consecutive year aims to extend traditional Veterans Day celebrations.

Just last year, on top of the local and regional celebrations across the United States -included in the more than 300 events that the VA reported- the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs also held national events. These events have included the annual annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, alongside an event where leaders eat together at the National Press Club. The White House also typically holds their own Veterans events. The VA campaigned to promote their brands in 2018 and the first week of November has been named "Legal Services Week" for the VA, where the department provides free legal services to Veterans in need.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.