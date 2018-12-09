Wildlife center urges people to set out bird feeders before snow

ROANOKE, Va - As you are stocking up on winter supplies, a local rescue organization is sending a reminder to stock up for the wildlife, too.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center posted a video on social media asking for people to stock up on bird seed and to set out bird feeders, because winter weather can be harsh for animals, too.



According to the center, unusual birds for the area have been coming farther south this winter. So, if you get snowed in, the feeders could make for good bird watching in your own backyard.



