Wildlife center warns not to approach unattended fawns

ROANOKE - It's that time of year where you may find what seems to be an abandoned fawn in your yard, but a local wildlife center is warning the fawn is probably not actually abandoned.

According to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife center, it is natural for fawns to be left alone between dawn and dusk by their mothers.

Each year, many well-intending people think they are rescuing them by bringing them indoors when in actuality the center staff said the mother is nearby.

“Occasionally, we receive calls about a fawn laying on a road on the cool pavement. The center recommends that ONLY one person relocate the fawn to nearby grass or forest since newborns will follow anything with long legs,” Center Director Sabrina Garvin said on the SWVA wildlife center’s Facebook page.

According to Garvin does leave their fawns early in the morning, returning in the evening. Fawns are left unattended for many reasons:

Fawns cannot keep up with the doe who has to go and graze to produce milk for her young.

The fawn does not yet have a scent that predators can detect.

The fawn’s camouflage, and the doe's absence of it, is their best advantage for survival.

“When the fawn reaches two weeks of age, it is capable of relocating without mom’s approval and often finds the most inappropriate location to lay down,” the Facebook post read.

The wildlife center said to never approach the fawn unless they are in immediate danger or hurt, and to always contact a professional wildlife rehabber before moving The center warns to never offer a fawn milk or formula because it causes GI issues.



