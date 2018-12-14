Win a chance to meet Dolly Parton

PIGEON FORGE, TN - One lucky fan is going to have the chance to meet Dolly Parton, and be showered with the ultimate fan experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

As a fundraiser for the imagination library, the country music legend is holding a contest to win the VIP trip of a lifetime.

Parton posted a video on her Facebook page talking about the Omaze fundraiser.

“Hey everybody, this is Dolly and I want you to live the sweet life with me in Dollywood," Parton said. “That's right, to support a great cause I want to fly you and a friend out to Tennessee where I'll put you up in my personal suite at the DreamMore resort."

After the lucky winner gets a photo with Parton and a tour of the DreamMore, they'll receive tickets to local shows, Dollywood's season opening and even VIP access tickets that put them in the front of the lines at every ride.

Each entry to win costs a small donation to the Imagination Library, a book gifting program partnering with local communities to mail free books to kids each month.

In an April sit-down interview with Parton earlier this year she told 10 News about the program.

"I just started it for the local people in honor of my dad...who couldn't read and write. He was instrumental in seeing it come to be,” Parton said.

Entries can be made here.

The Imagination Library has helped thousands of kids in southwest Virginia and around the world, funded largely by Parton's Dollywood Foundation that is sure to earn a big boost from her latest VIP fundraiser.

