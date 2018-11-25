Winchester police officer killed on duty in motor vehicle crash

Officer Hunter Edwards, 30, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night in Winchester that took his life, according to the Winchester Police Department.

Authorities said that Edwards was responding to a call of a fight on South Loudoun Street when his car crashed on West Jubal Drive, just a few blocks away.

“This is going to be a very difficult time for Hunter’s family and for each of us. Take care of yourselves; take care of each other," said Chief John Piper. He addressed Winchester police officers early on Sunday morning at the Winchester Medical Center, where officers had gathered to pay their respects to Edwards.

Edwards is survived by many family members, including his wife, Tara Edwards, and stepson. Edwards served the Winchester Police Department for four years and was assigned to the patrol division. He was also a member of the SWAT team and the Civil Disturbance Unit.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

