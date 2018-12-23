Woman arrested after being chased by Martinsville police officer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Melody Jean Smallwood, 43, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was arrested Sunday morning after she led Martinsville police on a chase that lasted 11 minutes, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Police said that an officer attempted to stop Smallwood's Toyota Camry due to a lack of registration on the vehicle. Smallwood did not stop for the officer and two passengers leapt from the vehicle during the chase.

Police said the chase went through the uptown area of Martinsville until the chase left the city and Smallwood pulled over and surrendered without incident.

She was charged with felony attempt to elude, no driver’s license, no vehicle insurance, no registration and possession of marijuana, according to police. They said she is being held without bail at the Martinsville City Jail.

Police said that one of the passengers, Dean Hall, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries from hitting the ground and was released. Hall was arrested for obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.