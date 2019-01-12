Woman arrested after posing as an escort on social media

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Franklin County woman was arrested after posing as an escort, police said. Tabitha D. Amos, 29, was wanted for outstanding warrants for manufacturing, possessing drugs, felony child endangerment and revocation of suspended sentence. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on Jan. 3 when police learned Amos had been posing as an escort on social media.

Investigators began communicating with Amos and arranged for a meeting. She was arrested on the outstanding charges and is currently being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond. The case is currently under investigation and additional charges may be pending.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.