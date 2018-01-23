Woman arrested in string of vehicle burglaries in Roanoke County, police say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A woman was arrested Friday in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in the West Club and Ridgewood Farms areas, officials said.

The Salem Police Department said after they had a description of the suspect's vehicle, they passed on the information to Roanoke County police, who had similar reports of crimes in their jurisdiction.

After finding the vehicle, Roanoke officers said they made a traffic stop and identified the driver as Nena J. Osornio, 54, and also confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

Osornio was arrested and charged with seven counts of vehicle burglary, five counts of grand larceny, one count of larceny of checks, one count of credit card theft and one count of theft of medications. She is being held on $2,500 bail.

