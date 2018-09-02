Woman hit by stray bullet while inside her own home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in Washington County that happened on Saturday.

Authorities said that the incident happened around 6 p.m. at the 19400 block of Woodland Hill Road, where a 33-year-old woman was inside her home when she was struck by a bullet that hit the side of her home.

Virginia State Police said that a 41-year-old neighbor was target shooting when the bullet went astray and hit the nearby home. The woman was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

