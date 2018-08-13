Woman wasn't shoplifting, just pregnant with twins

PINEVILLE, N.C. - A North Carolina woman says she was stopped while shopping at a Staples because an employee thought the 34-week-pregnant woman was shoplifting.

Sherrell Bates said that while at the Pineville, North Carolina, store on Friday, a police officer asked her if she was shoplifting while she was checking out of the store, according to WSOC-TV.

It wasn't merchandise under her shirt, rather, she is pregnant ... with twins.

Bates told the Charlotte television station that the officer didn't believe her at first, and she even partially lifted her shirt to make her case.

Staples provided WSOC with this statement:

"Yesterday at our Pineville location, while a customer was shopping, a manager mistakenly thought they were possibly shoplifting and asked a police officer that happened to be in the store to talk with the customer. "After a quick conversation, the issue was resolved, the manager apologized to the customer and refunded their transaction due to the inconvenience. At Staples, we want all customers to feel welcome in our store, and work with our store associates to try and foster an inclusive culture. As an organization, we would like to apologize to the customer if that was not the case in this instance."

