100 protesters still holed up in Hong Kong university
HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s leader says an estimated 100 protesters remain holed up in one of the city’s main universities that had been blockaded by police.
Leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that 600 protesters had left the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus, including 200 who are under 18 years old.
Police have surrounded the university and are arresting anyone who leaves. Lam said those under 18 would not be immediately arrested but could face charges later.
