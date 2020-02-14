36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

36ºF

World

US service member dies in non-combat incident in Djibouti

Tags: National, Military
1989: The Supreme Court of the United States rules in Texas v. Johnson that burning the American flag as a form of political protest is protected by the First Amendment. The 5-4 decision invalidated prohibitions on desecrating the flag enforced in 48 of the 50 states.
1989: The Supreme Court of the United States rules in Texas v. Johnson that burning the American flag as a form of political protest is protected by the First Amendment. The 5-4 decision invalidated prohibitions on desecrating the flag enforced in 48 of the 50 states. (iStock/tatniz)

JOHANNESBURG – The U.S. military says a service member has died in a non-combat incident in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.

A statement on Friday says the death on Thursday is being investigated.

It gives no further details. It says the U.S. military leaves identification of the service member killed to “relevant national authorities” after family has been notified.

Djibouti is home to the only permanent U.S. military base in Africa with about 4,000 U.S. personnel.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.