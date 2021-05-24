Courtroom showdown: EU takes on AstraZeneca in vaccine row

FILE - In this Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo a general view of AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England. The European Commission will try this week to persuade a Belgian court to order the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company to deliver millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to EU countries. The EU accuses the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker of failing to deliver the number of shots it agreed. AstraZenecas contract signed with the Commission on behalf of all 27 EU member states foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among member countries, with an option for a further 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021 but only 30 million were sent during the first quarter. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

BRUSSELS – It’s crunch time for the European Commission in its legal battle with drugmaker AstraZeneca.

At loggerheads for months with the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company it accuses of failing to deliver the promised number of COVID-19 vaccine doses, the European Union’s executive branch will try to persuade a Brussels court Wednesday that the case is urgent enough to justify ordering the company to make an immediate delivery of the missing shots.

AstraZeneca’s contract signed with the Commission on behalf of EU member states foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among all 27 countries, with an option for a further 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021. But only 30 million were sent during the first quarter.

Deliveries have increased slightly since then but, according to the Commission, the company is set to provide only 70 million doses in the second quarter. It had promised 180 million.

While the EU insists AstraZeneca has breached its contractual obligations, the company says it has fully complied with the agreement, arguing that vaccines are difficult to manufacture and it made its best effort to deliver on time.

“We want the court to order the company to deliver 90 million additional doses, in addition to the 30 million already delivered in the first quarter,” European Commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said.

As part of an advanced purchase agreement with vaccine companies, the EU said it invested 2.7 billion euros ($3.8 billion), including 336 million ($408 million) to finance the production of AstraZeneca’s serum at four factories.

During a procedural hearing last month, EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali told the court the company should use all four plants listed in their contract for deliveries to the EU.

