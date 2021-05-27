Mali’s military releases transitional president and PM

FILE- In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, retired Col. Maj. Bah N'Daw, right, is sworn into the office of transitional president, and Col. Assimi Goita, left, head of the junta that staged the Aug. 18 2020 coup, is sworn into the office of transitional vice president, at a ceremony in the capital Bamako, Mali. Mali's military has released the transitional president and prime minister Moctar Ouane from detention Thursday May 27, 2021, after they resigned from their respective posts.(AP Photo, File)

BAMAKO – Mali’s military has released the transitional president and prime minister from detention, a top officer said Thursday.

The release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane came after they resigned Wednesday in the presence of international arbitrators who were in the West African nation to mediate the political crisis, according to Maj. Baba Cisse.

“Indeed, the former president and former prime minister were released," Cisse told The Associated Press.

The U.N. Security Council indicated the resignations were forced and demanded an immediate resumption of the civilian-led transitional government, saying after a closed meeting Wednesday that military personnel should return to their barracks.

The U.N., the African Union, other international bodies and the United States had urged Mali’s military to release Ouane and N'Daw.

The two were arrested Monday, along with other leaders of the transitional government, hours after naming a new Cabinet that did not include two key military leaders.

By deposing the president and prime minister, the head of Mali’s 2020 coup, Col. Assimi Goita, who has served as transitional vice president since September, regained control of the West African country.

Goita said he intends to now lead the transition, according to a West African diplomat who was involved in mediations. The diplomat was not permitted to discuss the subject with reporters and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

