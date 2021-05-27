New clashes as wildcat miners attack Indigenous in Brazil

FILE - In this March 22, 1998 file photo, Yanomami children stand arm in arm in the village of Demini in the Amazon jungle, Brazil. On Monday, May 24, 2021, a Supreme Court justice ordered the government to protect Indigenous populations, including the Yanomami, threatened in recent weeks by illegal miners who appear to have been emboldened by support for their industry from President Jair Bolsonaro. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO – Hundreds of wildcat miners attacked police who were trying to halt illegal mining in the Brazilian Amazon region and then raided an Indigenous village, setting houses on fire, federal prosecutors in the northern state of Para reported.

The clashes came days after a Supreme Court justice ordered the government to protect Indigenous populations threatened in recent weeks by illegal miners who appear to have been emboldened by support for their industry from President Jair Bolsonaro.

The state prosecutor's office said miners tried to block a federal police operation by closing off entries to the municipality of Jacareacanga on Wednesday and trying to raid a police base where heavy equipment for the operation was kept.

Hours later, miners raided a village of the Munduruku people and set several houses on fire, including one that belonged to a prominent mining critic and indigenous activist, Maria Leusa Munduruku.

The attack followed clashes farther north in Roraima state, where miners in motorboats have repeatedly attacked and threatened a riverside Yanomami settlement known as Palimiu. There, miners also clashed with federal officials investigating the incidents.

Júnior Hekurari Yanomami, president of a Yanomami association, told The Associated Press that two of the group's children drowned while fleeing during a particularly violent confrontation May 10 that also resulted in three miners being killed.

Federal prosecutors in Roraima have not been able to confirm any of the deaths, but said a police investigation was underway.

Clashes around the Palimiu community have intensified since April 24, when Yanomami men took fuel and some equipment from wildcat miners they accused of encroaching on their land, Hekurari and state prosecutors said.

