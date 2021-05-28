In Mexico, campaigners fear attacks that have killed 34

Mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia with the Institutional Revolutionary Party, PRI, points to his truck that is riddled with bullets from an attack while he campaigned in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Aides have been scared to ride with him since the May 8 attack that wounded a bodyguard and his private secretary. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MORELIA – It's routine preparation for a campaign stop for Guillermo Valencia, who is running for mayor in Morelia, capital of the troubled Mexican state of Michoacan. Bodyguards ride in cars ahead and behind him and before reaching the rally, he stops by a relative’s house to strap on a bulletproof vest.

Only a driver accompanies Valencia in his own armored SUV. Other campaign aides have been scared to ride with him since a May 8 attack that wounded a bodyguard and his private secretary and left his previous campaign vehicle riddled with bullets.

He was lucky not to join the 34 formal or would-be candidates who already have been killed in the run-up to Mexico’s June 6 midterm elections, which will choose mayors, governors and the lower house of Congress.

“There’s a smell of gunpowder,” Valencia jokes. “Who is going to want to go around with me?”

The May 8 attack came on the night that Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo" Álvarez defeated Billy Joe Saunders, thrilling Mexican crowds. Valencia decided to stop and see the bout at a friend’s home, leaving his secretary and bodyguard in an SUV parked on the street.

Moments later, a car pulled up and two young gunmen wearing jeans and sneakers leaped out. One poured bullets into the SUV with a rifle. Another with a pistol went around to finish off anybody trying to flee the vehicle. The attackers then jumped back in their car and fled. Miraculously, both members of Valencia’s team survived, though they were wounded. Officials have made no arrests.

Valencia, 40, is a hefty 6’4 (1.93 cm) former legislator who is running for mayor on the ticket of the former ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party. The leader of a crime victims’ advocacy group, he also once served as mayor of his hometown of Tepalcatepec, near the border with Jalisco state. The local gang there has been fighting the Jalisco cartel for years.

Tepalcatepec is so completely dominated by the drug gang that when soldiers and marines swooped in in 2018 to arrest its leader, residents surrounded the military personnel, demanding his release. The gang leader was eventually let go.

