UNICEF says malnutrition spikes for Haiti kids amid pandemic

Amazon Annegardine, 11, who is being treated for abnormal blood sugar levels, sits on a bed accompanied by her mother at the HospitalofImmaculate Conception, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. UNICEFs regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean visited the southern seaport amid concerns over an increase in malnutrition and a drop in childhood immunizations that officials blame on the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

LES CAYES – Severe acute childhood malnutrition is expected to more than double this year in Haiti as the country struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, a spike in violence and dwindling resources, a UNICEF report said Monday.

More than 86,000 children under age 5 could be affected, compared with 41,000 reported last year, said Jean Gough, UNICEF's regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“I was saddened to see so many children suffering from malnutrition,” she said after a weeklong visit to Haiti. “Some will not recover unless they receive treatment on time.”

Severe acute malnutrition is considered a life-threatening condition.

In a slightly less dangerous category, acute malnutrition in kids younger than 5 in Haiti has risen 61%, with some 217,000 children expected to suffer from it this year, compared with 134,000 last year.

Overall, UNICEF said, about 4.4 million of Haiti’s more than 11 million inhabitants lack sufficient food, including 1.9 million children.

Gough told The Associated Press during a recent visit to a hospital in the southern city of Les Cayes that UNICEF has only a one-month supply left of a special food paste given to children in need and is seeking $3 million by the end of June.

Officials said the pandemic also has disrupted health services, with childhood immunization rates dropping from 28% to 44%, depending on the vaccine. The decrease has led to a rise in diphtheria cases as health workers brace for an expected measles outbreak this year.

