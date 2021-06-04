Putin chafes at US, criticizes its response to Capitol siege

Journalists gather in the press center as they listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday set a tough tone for his upcoming summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, accusing Washington of trying to contain Russia and citing its response to the Capitol siege as a manifestation of the West's double standards.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said that arms control, global conflicts, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change are among the issues he and Biden would discuss during their June 16 summit in Geneva.

“We need to find ways of looking for a settlement in our relations, which are at an extremely low level now,” Putin said.

“We don’t have any issues with the U.S.,” the Russian leader continued. “But it has an issue with us. It wants to contain our development and publicly talks about it. Economic restrictions and attempts to influence our country’s domestic politics, relying on forces they consider their allies inside Russia, stem from that.”

He voiced hope that the meeting will help ease tensions with Washington. Russia-U.S. ties have sunk to post-Cold War lows over Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, accusations of Russian interference in elections in the U.S. and other Western nations, and cyberattacks that U.S. officials allege had Russian origins.

Putin reiterated that Russia rejects the accusations of interfering in U.S. presidential elections, and he spoke critically of the U.S. response to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which took place as Congress prepared to certify that Biden had defeated Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

“They weren’t just a crowd of robbers and rioters. Those people had come with political demands,” he said.

Putin pointed out that the heavy charges against hundreds of participants in the Capitol siege were filed even as the U.S. and its allies strongly criticized Belarus’ crackdown on antigovernment protests. And he charged that even as the West has criticized Russian authorities for a harsh response to anti-Kremlin protests, protesters in Europe have faced even tougher police response.

