Johnson voices caution over next lockdown easing in England

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a strong hint Saturday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England this month will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India.

In a series of interviews on the sidelines of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in southwest England, Johnson conceded that he has grown more pessimistic about sanctioning the next easing scheduled for June 21 as the number of infections across the U.K. has struck levels not seen since February.

While daily infection levels have increased threefold over the past few weeks, they are still way down from the near 70,000 cases recorded in January at the peak of the pandemic's second wave.

Johnson is set to make an announcement Monday about the June 21 timetable, the fourth stage in his government's four-step unlocking plan for England. The British leader has repeatedly said any unlocking would be dependent on current, but for weeks he had indicated he thought the government would be able to remove all legal limits on social contact this month, including allowing nightclubs to reopen for the first time since the pandemic struck in March 2020.

However, the recent rise in new confirmed cases has led many scientists to call for a delay on what has been dubbed by sections of the British media as “Freedom Day”, potentially of up to four weeks, so more people can get vaccinated before the restrictions are lifted.

“It’s clear that the Indian variant is more transmissible, and it’s also true that the cases are going up, and that the levels of hospitalization are going up," Johnson said on Sky News. "Now, we don’t know exactly to what extent that is going to feed through into extra mortality, but clearly it’s a matter of serious, serious concern.”

Asked whether he was less optimistic now than he was at the end of May, he replied: “Yes, that’s certainly fair."

The U.K. has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other nation in Europe. After the devastating winter surge, COVID-19 deaths fell sharply recently following a strict months-long lockdown and the rapid rollout of vaccines.

