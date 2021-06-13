Spain's right wing rejects any pardons for Catalan leaders

Thousands gather during a protest against the Spanish government's plan to issue pardons to a dozen imprisoned Catalan separatist leaders, Madrid, Sunday, 13 June, 2021. The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation's unity that chose to hold it at a central square that has become popular for far-right political rallies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID – Thousands of people called Sunday for Spain's government to resign over its plan to issue pardons to a dozen separatist leaders who were convicted for their roles in a 2017 attempt to carve out an independent Catalan state, the boldest secession push in recent Spanish history.

The demonstration in Madrid was the largest to date against the left-wing coalition government led by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. It was organized by a civil society group in defense of Spain's unity and held at a central square that has become a symbol for far-right political rallies.

“Where have you seen, my friends, a government that rewards those who declare themselves enemies of its nation?” Rosa Díez, a former Socialist politician who heads the Union ’78 platform, said at the event.

Leaders of the center to far-right opposition to Sánchez joined the protest at Colón Square, which boasts one of the nation’s largest national flags.

Sánchez hasn’t signed any pardons yet for the political and civil society leaders who in October 2017 pushed ahead with a banned referendum on independence for the northeastern region of Catalonia and then declared independence based on its results. Opponents of Catalan independence boycotted the vote, which took place amid a violent police crackdown.

But the prime minister has defended the potential pardons as a way to bring Catalans and Spaniards closer together after the divisive prosecutions that put nine of the 12 Catalan leaders behind bars. Hundreds of civil servants and activists have also been prosecuted.

Spain’s Supreme Court has opposed the pardons. In a recent non-binding opinion, the court said that the sentences for sedition and other crimes were appropriate, and that the convicted individuals had not shown “the slightest evidence or faintest hint of contrition.”

Sánchez also faces criticism in his own Socialist camp, where the pardons are seen as a risky political gamble. More than 60% of Spaniards oppose the pardons and 29.5% back them, according to a recent poll for El Mundo newspaper. Other surveys conducted in Catalonia show 60% to 70% support for the move.

