The Latest: Biden pays tribute at NATO’s 9/11 memorial

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Latest on the NATO summit taking place in Brussels:

BRUSSELS — President Joe Biden has paid tribute at NATO’s 9/11 memorial as he wraps up his meeting with members of the military alliance.

Biden crossed himself and stood silently Monday in front of the memorial at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels, which features a steel beam from the World Trade Center. The installation pays tribute to the support NATO allies gave the United States after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, including the deployment of thousands of troops from NATO countries in Afghanistan.

Biden said earlier Monday that the United States’ own commitment to NATO’s mutual defense pact for member countries is “sacred.”

Biden’s NATO trip is meant to shore up U.S. relations with the alliance. President Donald Trump frequently questioned the value of military partnership, calling it “obsolete.”

BRUSSELS — President Joe Biden says U.S. allies were “shocked” and “surprised” by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but they nevertheless are unconcerned about American leadership on the world stage.

