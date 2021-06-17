French tourism seeks new boost with Disneyland reopening

Visitors wait to enter Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Valle, east of Paris, Thursday, June 17, 2021. France's tourism sector takes a further step toward post-pandemic recovery with the reopening of Disneyland Paris, two weeks after the country formally welcomed back vaccinated foreign visitors. (AP Photo/Catherine Gaschka)

PARIS – France's tourism sector is taking a further step toward normality with the reopening of Disneyland Paris, two weeks after the country reopened its borders to vaccinated visitors from across the world.

Europe’s most frequented theme park in Marne-la-Vallee, east of the French capital, opened its doors on Thursday after nearly eight months of closure.

A crowd of smiling visitors was welcomed by Disney characters dancing to the sound of joyful music.

“Amazing,” said Debbie Tater. The Delaware resident travelled from the United States to visit her family, including her daughter and two granddaughters, who live in France and whom she hadn’t seen for a year and a half.

“Happiest place on earth,” she said, with tears in her eyes.

“We couldn’t miss the reopening," said Elodie Piedfort, from Haute-Loire region in central France. “Because I’m a nurse it’s been a very difficult year and being here, together with my son, is great. And the reopening, moving on is great as well.”

Visitors must wear masks inside the park and other measures are in place, including a cap on visitor numbers to ensure distancing.

Pauline Baudouin, a Disney fan from Angouleme in western France, said: "We were missing the magic, because it was already a complicated period and we needed to recharge our batteries in this magical world.”