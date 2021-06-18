Migrant family's presence on Greek island hints at pushbacks

Huda Zaga, a Palestinian woman, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Samos island, Greece, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The woman and her three children apparently eluded Greek authorities after reaching Samos in April with nearly three dozen other migrants, who were returned to Turkey. The Zuga family applied for and were granted asylum, adding credence to allegations that summary deportations, known as pushbacks, are occurring, despite Greeces denials. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

VATHY – Around dawn one recent spring day, an inflatable dinghy carrying nearly three dozen people reached the Greek island of Samos from the nearby Turkish coast. Within 24 hours, refugee rights groups say, the same group was seen drifting in a life raft back to Turkey.

But of the 32 people determined to have initially made it to Samos, only 28 were in the raft the Turkish coast guard reported retrieving at sea.

Four days later, the missing four — a Palestinian woman and her three children — appeared in Samos’ main town of Vathy, apparently having eluded Greek authorities. She applied for asylum and last week was informed their application had been accepted.

“I consider that the arrival of this woman, if we’re not speaking of a miracle, of a virgin birth, of her falling from the sky, we’re speaking of clear proof of a pushback,” said Dimitris Choulis, the lawyer who helped 31-year-old Huda Zaga apply for asylum, along with her 12-year-old daughter and sons, aged 11 and 5.

Accusations from rights groups and migrants that Greece has been carrying out pushbacks — the illegal summary deportation of migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum — are nothing new, on land or at sea. But it is rare for such cases to involve anyone managing to stay behind.

Greece vehemently denies the claims, but says it has an obligation to protect its borders, which are also the European Union’s external borders. It points to March 2020, when Turkey opened its borders into the EU and actively encouraged migrants to cross into Greece.

Zaga says she arrived on Samos on April 21 in a dinghy crammed with people. After making landfall, the group scrambled up a wooded hill, splitting up to avoid detection by authorities.

“We were terrified of being caught and being sent back to Turkey, especially after we crossed into the territorial waters of Greece,” Zaga told The Associated Press.

