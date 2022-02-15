GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

ZHANGJIAKOU – Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher.
Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday.
