Vatican: Benedict in stable condition, participated in Mass

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, third from left, meets with the winners of the 2022 Ratzinger Prize, Joseph Halevi Horowitz Weiler, left, and father Michel Fedou, partially hidden at right, at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery inside the Vatican where Benedict XVI lives, in this photo taken Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Second from left, is the foundation's president Father Federico Lombardi, and fourth from left is Benedict XVI's long-time personal secretary Bishop Georg Gnswein. (Fondazione Vaticana J.Ratzinger via AP)

ROME – Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose health has been deteriorating, is in stable condition and was able to participate in Mass in his room, the Vatican said Friday.

“Last night the Pope Emeritus was able to rest well,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. “He also participated in the celebration of Holy Mass in his room yesterday afternoon. At present his condition is stationary.”

On Wednesday, Pope Francis revealed that his 95-year-old predecessor was “very ill” and he went to see him in his home in the Vatican Gardens.

In 2013, Benedict became the first pope in 600 years to resign, and he chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican.