South Korea says it will suspend the licenses of striking doctors starting next week

FILE - Doctors stage a rally against the government's medical policy in Seoul, South Korea, on March 3, 2024. South Korean authorities have suspended the licenses of two senior doctors for allegedly inciting the weekslong walkouts by medical interns and residents that disrupted hospital operations across the country. That's according to one of the doctors who spoke to The Associated Press. The suspensions are the governments first punitive step against physicians after thousands of doctors-in-training walked off the job last month to protest the governments plan to sharply increase medical school admissions. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

(Ahn Young-Joon, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)